Jecker, Ferrando Pea pick up wins but CU drops 7-2 decision

Cumberland (4-8, 3-3 Mid-South) ended the regular season with the loss and will play again Friday in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky.

The Patriots (13-7, 5-1) won all three doubles outings to begin the match, with the fifth-ranked duo of Isabella Dale and Jaclyn Jewell defeating Jecker and Ainhoa Garjio Garrido, 8-4, at No. 1. Denee Lyttle and Luka Lyttle posted an 8-1 victory at No. 3 over Beleń Salazar Yańez and Trinidad Aguirre before Maria Ochoa and Marian Bogajo pulled out a 9-7 win at No. 3 versus Sarah Edwards and Ferrando Pea.

Dale, ranked eighth nationally in singles, recorded a 7-6, 6-2, victory at No. 1 against 27th-ranked Garjio Garrido and Denee Lyttle defeated Jasmine Shankar, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 4 to clinch the team victory.

Ferrando Pea collected a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win at No. 2 against Ochoa and Jecker outlasted Jewell at No. 3, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

The Cumberlands finished the match with Luka Lyttle posting a 6-1, 6-3, win at No. 5 against Edwards and Bogajo registering a 6-1, 3-6, 10-8, victory at No. 6 over Aguirre.