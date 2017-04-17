Lebanon High tennis Blue Devils defeat Stewarts Creek Staff Reports • Today at 6:55 PM Lebanon’s boys beat visiting Stewarts Creek 8-1 last Thursday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts. Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper prevailed at No. 1 doubles, as did John Kelley and Tyler Garvin at No. 2 and Yagnik Patel and Gavin Duvall at No. 3 for the Blue Devils. Kelley, Garvin, Santos, Jasper and Elijah Alexander were singles winners. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.