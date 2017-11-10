Jimmy Floyd Center to hold aquathon Saturday, only place in Tennessee

The Worldwide Aquathon is a three-hour marathon for aqua fitness and is featured in 77 countries. The Jimmy Floyd Center is the first and only Tennessee location to participate.

“I just really want to promote water fitness,” said event coordinator and Jimmy Floyd Center water instructor Jan Parker. “I’ve had people in my class from 18-83. It’s just such a forgiving way of getting your exercise. “

The normal fee to enter the center will be waived for those who want to participate in the aquathon, but donations will be taken, which will be donated to the Wilson County Veteran’s Office.

“I felt like if we were going to do something on Veterans Day, then we can at least help the veterans out in some way,” said Parker.

For more information, visit worldwideaquathonday.com or call the Jimmy Floyd Center at 615-453-4545.