Haslam touts state 2017 employment success

In 2017, 28,700 nonfarm jobs were created across the state. The largest increases occurred in the leisure and hospitality industry, followed by education and health services.

Since 2011, 391,300 net new private sector jobs have been created in Tennessee.

“Jobs are created when businesses put capital at risk, and we’ve created an environment in Tennessee that encourages job growth and is attracting more companies to expand and locate here.” Haslam said. “But, we’ve also invested in our citizens through Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect to prepare our workforce for the job demands of today’s employers.”

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Tennessee for December 2017 was 3.2 percent, 1.9 percentage points less than the rate in December 2016, but a 0.1 percentage point increase from November.

Tennessee first marked a historic low unemployment rate in June at 3.6 percent, which was bested by the July rate of 3.4 percent, and then fell even lower in August to 3.3 percent. It hit a new historic low of 3 percent in both September and October. November’s rate inched up to 3.1 percent.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate continues to post below the national rate of 4.1 percent, which has remained unchanged since October.

“To have a six month stretch of such low unemployment is great for Tennesseans,” Phillips said. “But, we know there are still citizens searching for a good job and the state is ready to help them find that job.”