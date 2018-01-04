Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million

Wednesday night’s drawing created 61,741 winning tickets in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Memphis and winners in Nashville and Covington of $50,000 each. Additionally, the jackpot soared to more than $550 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The three players matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing, which has a base prize of $50,000. But the Memphis player won $150,000 because the player added the Power Play multiplier option for an extra dollar. The multiplier was three.

A total of 20 Tennessee players won the prize level in less than two months.

No information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants, scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.8 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers have earned more than $1.1 billion in retailer commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com.