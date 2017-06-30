Changes in state’s ‘Move Over Law’ take effect Saturday

The "Move Over Law," passed in 2006, requires drivers to motorists to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic, when safe to do so, or alternatively to slow down for emergency vehicles. The law was expanded in 2011 to include utility service equipment and vehicles.

The new law adds to the list any stationary motor vehicle that is on the shoulder, emergency lane or median when the vehicle has on flashing lights.

There were 131 citations issued in Wilson County for failure to move over from 2005-2014, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The penalty for violating the "Move Over Law" in Tennessee is a maximum fine of up to $500 and possibly up to 30 days in jail.