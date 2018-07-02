Phoenix softball inks Woodruff, Cooper

Woodruff earned District 7-AAA MVP and All-District Tournament honors as a senior for coach Christy Bingham at Riverdale High School, batting .457 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 47 RBIs for the Warriors. She was the District 7-AAA Defensive MVP as a junior and garnered All-District and All-District Tournament accolades as a sophomore.

Woodruff batted .328 with 10 doubles, 18 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 43 games last season at Motlow State College, including 15 multi-hit and five multi-RBI outings. She is the daughter of Woody and Carol Woodruff. Her brother, Dillon, plays football at Furman University and her sister, Kelsey, played softball at Middle Tennessee State University.

Cooper earned All-District honors as a junior and senior for coach Allison Brown and the Raptors at Ravenwood High School. She is the daughter of Mike and Lisa Cooper.