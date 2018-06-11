Krauss, Sancen sign with Phoenix softball

Krauss hails from Hawthorne, Calif., and was a four-year letterwinner at El Segundo High School in El Segundo, Calif.. She batted .311 with three doubles, 13 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 74 at-bats this past season at El Camino and collected a .372 average with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, 14 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 43 at-bats as a freshman. She is the daughter of John and Aida Krauss.

Sancen played for coach Eddie Davis at Nathaniel Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif. She posted a .279 batting average with one double, one homer, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored in 43 at-bats as a sophomore at El Camino and added a .281 average with three doubles, one triple, five RBIs and 14 runs scored in 32-at-bats as a freshman. She is the daughter of Alberto and Beatriz Sancen.

Krauss and Sancen join Baylee Giordano (Riverside, Calif.), Tasha Trujillo (Whittier, Calif.), Ashtyn Blair (Cross Plains), DeeDee Dunn (Cross Plains), Danielle Finch-Richardson (Columbia), Kelsie Boyle (Murfreesboro), Hunter Elwood (South Pittsburg), Kristena Bain (Smithville), Macey Milliken (Clarksville) and Caitlyn Griffin (Gordonsville) in this year’s recruiting class.