East Robertson's Blair, Dunn sign with Phoenix

Blair earned all-district honors in softball as a junior and senior for coach Kevin Evans and the Indians. She also was voted all-district in basketball as a junior and senior and district most valuable player in basketball as a senior. She is the daughter of Greg Shreeve and Megan Atkinson.

Dunn garnered all-district and all-district tournament accolades for the Indians. She is the sister of current Cumberland player Shae Dunn and is the daughter of Terry Groves and Christina Dunn.

Blair and Dunn join Danielle Finch-Richardson (Columbia), Kelsie Boyle (Murfreesboro), Hunter Elwood (South Pittsburg), Kristena Bain (Smithville), Macey Milliken (Clarksville) and Caitlyn Griffin (Gordonsville) in this year’s recruiting class.