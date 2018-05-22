Monday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

Ligon & Bobo 12, Lebanon Monument 3

Maddye McKenzie doubled for Lebanon Monument.

Lebanon Monument 7, Wilson Bank & Trust 1

Rolandria Dowell tripled for Lebanon Monument while Allie Manning doubled twice and Sarah Pemberton singled.

Abby Marshall singled twice and Julia Boyd, Mallorie Harris, Kennadi Martin and Sam Williams once each.

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 11, Southeast Impressions 2

Abigail McClain tripled for State Farm. Gracie Kennedy singled as she and Avery Haymans doubled.

Ellie Brinkman, Zakiyah Brooks, Aundrea Huddleston, Keira Rogers and Summer Sesnan singled for SEI.

Terry Horne CPA 15, Dick’s Sporting Goods 8

Keeli Davis homered and doubled for Terry Horne. Addy Lindsey singled as she, Caitlin Greer and Jordan Hawkins doubled while Alyssa Horne singled.

Skylar Acosta hit her first home run.

Lester Digital 11, Action Nissan 4

Alyssa Wood tripled for Lester while Allie Adams doubled twice. Olivia Lester doubled as she, Haven Manning and Addison Simpson singled.

Ashtyn Corley, Kaylee Harlin and Jada Houston singled for Action Nissan.

Milliken Roofing 7, Bridgepoint 5

Austumn Sweatt singled for Milliken. She also struck out nine and allowed a hit in four innings.