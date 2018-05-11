Lady Bears finish second in District 9-AAA

Mt. Juliet’s softball team holds its District 9-AAA runner-up plaque after losing to Beech 11-2 Friday night in the league tournament championship game at Hendsersonville’s Drakes Creek Park. The Lady Buccaneers jumped to a 10-1 lead midway through the third inning. Following a second-round loss to Lebanon, Beech roared through the loser’s bracket, capped with a 12-6 elimination of the Lady Devils in the loser’s bracket final Thursday. The Lady Bucs edged undefeated Mt. Juliet 7-6 Thursday night and completed the sweep Friday. Camryn Cernuto, Alyssa Costley and Lexi Stafford represented MJ on the all-tournament team. The Lady Bears will travel to Henry County for first-round Region 5-AAA action Monday night.