Thursday LGSA results

14-UNDER

Wilson Bank 6, Ligon & Bobo 3

Kennadi Martin doubled and singled for Wilson Bank while Lexie Western singled twice.

Megan Burrow, Madison Collier, Olivia Guy, Jazmyn Haney and Macayla Moss singled for Ligon & Bobo.

Southeast Impressions 15, Lebanon Monument 6

Aundrea Huddleston homered and singled for SEI while Ellie Brinkman singled three times; Zakiyah Brooks, Emma Hausler, Lauren Johnson, McKenzie Jordan, Abigail Keller, Hannah Rhodes, Keira Rogers, Summer Sesnan and Morgan Stearman twice each and Gracyn Ledsinger once.

Jayce Yarbrough homered for Lebanon Monument while Chelsea Duke doubled and Vada Pemberton and Sarah Pemberton singled.

10-UNDER

Lester Digital 6, Milliken Roofing 3

Allie Adams tripled for Lester and struck out five from the circle while Alyssa Wood doubled. Addison Simpson singled twice and Abby Brinkley and Gracie Carey once apiece.

Avery Sellars doubled for Milliken while Maci Hodge, Avery Mathis and Autumn Sweatt singled. Sweatt struck out eight in three innings in the circle.

Action Nissan 10, Dick’s Sporting Goods 5

Hailey Ballard drove in four Action Nissan runs on a homer and single. Sarah Adams struck out three batters.

Julianna Pruitt doubled and Skylar Acosta singled for Dick’s. Chloe Jennings struck out five batters.

Terry Horne, CPA 11, Bridgepoint 10

Keeli Davis homered twice for Terry Horne while Emmy Lindsey doubled and Allyssa Horne singled twice.

6-UNDER

Hawk Specialty 4, Music City Trailer 2

Harper Hall homered for Hawk while Isabelle Goad-Hodge and Kendra Pritchard doubled. Jada James and Anna Kate Potter each singled twice and Kaylee Anne Tomlinson once.

Courtney Haley and Rylee Stanley doubled as they, Alivia Lattimore, Morgan McCauley and Ellison Smith singled for Music City.