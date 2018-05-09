Disastrous fifth seals Central’s season-ending fate — DCA drops Friendship into loser’s bracket final

The Lady Panthers turned four singles, a double, two errors, a walk and a hit batter blew the game open to a 12-3 lead. They led 2-0 midway through the second before Wilson Central went up 3-2 in the bottom of the second on back-to-back bases-loaded wild pitches and Sydnee Richetto’s RBI liner to center field.

Two errors, a double and a single put Portland up 4-3 in the third.

Kinsley Blackfox singled to center to score Kaylee Richetto and bring Central within 12-4 in the fifth.

Maddie Michaelson singled and scored on Kaylee Richetto’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. Morgan Stokes singed a single to center to plate Shelby Moore.

Portland got two more scores in the seventh on two errors sandwiched around a hit batter and an error.

Kaylee Richetto pitched into the fifth and took the loss as the Lady Wildcats concluded a 15-16 season. The Richetto sisters, Stokes, Blackfox and Julia Barnett each banged out two hits.

It was the final game for seniors Ashley Foster, who relieved Kaylee Richetto in the circle, and Stokes, who was the starting third baseman as a freshman on the 2015 state championship team.

DCA drops Friendship into loser’s bracket final

FRANKLIN — Donelson Christian scored all the runs in the top of the first inning of a 6-0 win over Friendship Christian in the Middle Region winner’s bracket final Wednesday at Battle Ground Academy.

The loss dropped the Lady Commanders into Thursday’s 3 p.m. loser’s bracket final in which the loser will be seeded third for the first round of the state tournament. DCA will await the winner at 5 and, if necessary, at 7.

DCA finished with seven hits off Kyleigh Pitzer and Kennedy West while Friendship finished with four. Pitzer struck out 12 in six innings.

Alex Behnke fanned five Friendship hitters. Sarah Logsdon drove in three runs and Emily Barnett two.