Costley pitches 2-hit shutout of Lebanon as MJ returns to 9-AAA final

Costley walked one and struck out four, allowing only a single by Morgan Jones off her leg and an infield hit by Aaryn Grace Lester.

Draper homered with a runner on base in the fourth inning off Addison Fuller, who pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits. Faccadio went deep in the sixth off reliever Carlie Fox, who went the final 1 2/3 as the Lady Devils dropped to 24-14.

Mt. Juliet clinched a spot in the Region 5-AAA tournament and is one win from repeating as district champion.

Lebanon will face the Portland-Beech winner at 5 p.m. Thursday in the loser’s bracket final with the winner turning around to face Mt. Juliet in the 7 p.m. final. The “if necessary” game would be at 6 p.m. Friday.