Thursday night LGSA results

14-UNDER

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 10, Southeast Impressions 3

Gracie Kennedy homered for State Farm while Carolyn Allison and Kailey Harvey each singled twice. Taylor Haymans struck out six in three innings.

Ellie Brinkman, Summer Sesnan and Morgan Stearman each singled twice and Zakiyah Brooks, Emma Hausler, Aundrea Huddleston, Lauren Johnson, Gracyn Ledsinger, Hannah Rhodes and Keira Rogers once apiece for SEI.

Lebanon Monument 18, Wilson Bank & Trust 8

Sarah Pemberton homered and singled for Lebanon Monument while Maddye McKenzie tripled and Rolandria Dowell, Vada Pemberton and Jayce Yarbrough each doubled and singled. Asiah McGhee and Savannah Warren each singled twice and Chelsea Duke and Allie Manning once apiece.

Mallorie Harris tripled for Wilson Bank & Trust. Sam Williams singled as she and Julia Boyd each doubled twice. Chloe Harris doubled while Kenzie Blackwell and Lexie Western singled. Mallorie Harris struck out four from the circle.

Southeast Impressions 10, Ligon & Bobo 7

Zakiyah Brooks homered and singled for SEI. Ellie Brinkman, Emma Hausler, Aundrea Huddleston and Morgan Stearman each singled twice and Lauren Johnson, Abigail Keller, Gracyn Ledsinger, Keira Rogers and Summer Sesnan once apiece.

Megan Burrows blasted a grand slam for Ligon & Bobo while Madison Collier doubled and Olivia Guy singled.

10-UNDER

Terry Horne, CPA 13, Dick’s Sporting Goods 2

Alyssa Horne, Emmy Lindsey and Haleigh McGhee singled for Terry Horne.

Julianna Pruitt singled for Dick’s. Chloe Jennings struck out two in the circle.

Lester Digital 13, Action Nissan 1

Allie Adams doubled as she and Haven Manning homered for Lester. Olivia Lester singled as she and Alyssa Wood doubled. Gracie Carey, Addyson McMillan and Addison Simpson singled. Adams struck out six from the circle.

Sarah Adams singled for Action Nissan and struck out three from the circle.

6-UNDER

Music City Trailer 6, Adams Lawncare 2

Aubrey Smith homered for Music City while Anna Tyree tripled. Hadleigh Gant and Rylee Stanley singled as they, Alaysia Bennett, Crimson Hicks and Morgan McCauley doubled. Courtney Haley singled as Music City rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

London Langford and Lillie Plotts doubled for Adams while Allie Pominville singled twice and Lillianna Hamilton, Gwen Laboube, Miley Norman and Savannah Spencer once each.