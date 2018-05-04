Lady Wildcats fall in finale — Watertown falls in 8-AA first round at Macon County

Central finished as the No. 5 seed in the District 9-AAA tournament and will travel to Station Camp on Monday for a 7 p.m. game to open the tourney. The double-elimination event will shift to Hendersonville’s Drakes Creek Park beginning Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Kaylee Richetto hit a three-run homer to left field.

But Portland strung together four singles, a walk and a hit batter to take a 4-3 edge, chasing Central starter Kassidy Davis for Kaylee Richetto.

Central pulled even in the second on Morgan Stokes’ RBI ground single to center field.

After the Lady Wildcats failed to take advantage of a Grayce Guethlein leadoff double to the center-field fence in the top of the third, the Lady Panthers took a 5-4 lead in the bottom half on a couple of singles.

Kinsley Blackfox’ RBI single to left pulled Central into a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth before Portland used a single and double in the bottom half to go back up by one.

Stokes had three hits and Kaylee Richetto and Shelby Moore each had two for the Lady Wildcats, who were outhit 11-9. Richetto drew two intentional walks.

While Central is at Station Camp, Portland, the No. 6 seed, will be at No. 3 Lebanon for a 6 p.m. game. Mt. Juliet used a season sweep of the Lady Devils and a strong finish to take the top seed and will play host to Hendersonville, also at 6.

Watertown falls in 8-AA first round at Macon County

LAFAYETTE — Despite getting 11 hits, Watertown failed to score until the seventh inning of a 7-2 loss at Macon County in the opening round of the District 8-AA tournament Friday night.

Aaron Cherry and Jada Moss each had three hits and drove in McKenna George and Abby Cooper in the top of the seventh inning.

But the Lady Tigers had a comfortable lead by then as they scored twice in the first and fifth innings and three in the fourth against starter Alicia House. Their 12 hits included two home runs by Morgan Carter.

Emma Edwards doubled for the Tigerettes, who will play host to the rest of the tournament beginning Monday. Watertown, the No. 5 seed, will take on No. 8 York Institute at 3:30 p.m. Monday, followed by Cannon County against Livingston Academy at 6:30. In between Macon County will take on No. 1 Upperman in the winner’s bracket at 5.

The other winner’s bracket game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as No. 6 Smith County, an upset winner over Livingston, will take on No. 2 DeKalb County.