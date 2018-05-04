Friendship finishes third in districts after 10-inning walk-off loss

Joy Osipchuk’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th scored Hannah Alexander to give the Lady Commanders a short-lived 3-2 edge.

Friendship took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning with Sydney McCormick driving in one of the runs.

Davidson, which handed the Lady Commanders both their losses in the tournament, got single scores in the third and fifth innings.

Kennedy West pitched the full 9 1/3 innings for Friendship, allowing seven hits and striking out seven. She also had three of the Lady Commanders’ eight hits.

Friendship exited the tournament with the No. 3 seed for the Middle Region tournament in which the Lady Commanders will open against Ezell-Harding.