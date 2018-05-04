Friendship edges TXR 4-3 in 8th-Grade Night

Deshea Oakley and Kennedy Scharfman each drove in two runs for the Lady Commanders, who posted two-spots in the first and fourth innings. Landry West had two singles.

Oakley struck out seven in the five-inning game as Friendship finished a 13-8 season in the eighth-grade season for Allyson Stallworth, Destiny Henderson and Emily Richerson.

Tuckers Crossroads scored a run in the third inning and two in the fifth. Aly Dickerson pitched four innings for the Lady Hornets, striking out seven. She and Madison Wall each drove in a run.