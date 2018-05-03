Graham, Caplinger garner first team All-MSC accolades

The Phoenix will begin action in the Mid-South Conference Championships at 10 a.m. Friday against the University of Pikeville at Michael O. Buchanon Park.

Graham is batting .426, second in the Mid-South Conference, and leads the league in almost every offensive statistical category. The Smithville native ranks second nationally in runs scored (59), fourth in hits (81), ninth in stolen bases (34) and 14th in doubles (18). The sophomore has 14 multi-hit and 15 multi-run contests this season while batting leadoff but has driven in 36 runs, adding eight home runs.

Caplinger ranks tied for second on the club with a .333 batting average, posting nine doubles, two home runs and 48 RBIs (third-best in the MSC). The freshman is tied for the team lead with five multi-RBI contests. The Auburntown native has compiled a 15-7 mark with a 2.57 ERA in the circle for the Phoenix as well, tossing a team-leading 136 innings. She has registered 73 strikeouts in 26 appearances with five complete games.

Arndt posts an 11-10 overall record with a 2.28 ERA in the circle this season for Cumberland, striking out 65 in 119.2 innings in 26 appearances with seven complete games. The Lancaster, Calif., native is 6-7 with a 2.47 ERA in conference action in 15 contests, working 76.2 innings with 35 strikeouts.

Torregano is tied for second with a .333 batting average, collecting 57 hits with two doubles and 12 RBIs. The Laurel, Md., native has scored 44 runs and is 19-for-23 in stolen bases in 55 contests. The junior is 9-for-23 (.391) over the last nine games with four runs scored heading into the conference tournament.

Hegre has split her time this season, making 20 starts in the outfield and seven others at first base and as the designated player. The Lancaster, Calif., native is batting .326 with three doubles, 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored. The junior has five multi-hit outings.