Watertown wallops York 19-3 — Ten-run seventh breaks open for Friendship

The Tigerettes did their damage on just six hits, four errors, a hit batter and 15 walks.

McKenna George had two Watertown hits and Madi Hearn one as they, Aaron Cherry and Madi Reeder each drove in three runs. Abby Cooper, Jada Moss and Bre Buhler each knocked in two runs, all without a hit.

Buhler allowed three hits and no walks in the three-inning game while striking out five.

Ten-run seventh breaks game open for Friendship

CLARKSVILLE — Friendship Christian scored 10 times in the top of the seventh inning to turn a tie game into a 10-3 trouncing of host Clarksville Academy on Tuesday.

Sydney McCormick homered and drove in three runs while Hannah Alexander and Joy Osipchuk each had two RBI. McCormick collected three hits and Brooke Jones two as Friendship finished with nine and took advantage of six CA errors.

Kennedy West pitched four innings, striking out seven. Kyleigh Pitzer threw the final three frames. The pair surrendered six hits.

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Clarksville Academy went up 3-2 in the third. Friendship tied the score 3-3 in the fifth.