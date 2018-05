Parker Herrin pitched a four-inning shutout, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out four as the Lady Saints moved to 13-1 for the season. They outscored their opponents 185-40.

Mackenzie McDonald’s first-inning groundout scored two runs.

Southside plated seven scores in the third inning. McDonald, Abby Halll and Taelor Chang drove in runs, with Chang homering in the frame.

LeeAsia Anderson went deep in the fourth, one of her three hits for the day. Chang also had multiple hits.