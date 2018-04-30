Central run-rules Hendersonville on Senior Night — Richettos drive in seven

Sydnee Richetto drove in four runs during a 5-for-5 night, which included a pair of doubles. Sister Kaylee Richetto racked up three RBI as she and Julia Barnett each banged out two of Central’s 16 hits as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 13-12 for the season and 5-6 in District 9-AAA going into a Tuesday trip to Beech.

The Lady Commandos jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on two singles, a walk, an error and a groundout.

Central responded with eight in the bottom of the second, beginning with Kaylee Richetto’s two-run tying double. Alaina Morris dropped in an RBI single to put the Lady Wildcats ahead to stay. Grayce Guethlein followed with an RBI single with Morris coming home on an overthrow.

Sydnee Richetto, who started the second with a double, got her second two-bagger to center field to score two more before. Kenzie Meador, hit by a pitch earlier, gets her second plate appearance of the inning without an at-bat by delivering a sacrifice fly.

The Lady Commandos climbed to within 8-5 in the second with two singles sandwiched around a pair of errors and preceded by a double.

But Central scored four more in the bottom of the second. Kinsley Blackfox’s bases-loaded bunt single scored Morris. Sydnee Richetto singled to center to score a run with another following on an error. Kaylee Richetto was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 12-5.

Central got two more runs in the third on an error and two singles.

A hit batter and a single brought Hendersonville to within 14-6 in the fourth.

Morris’ RBI groundout began the scoring in a three-run fourth for Central. Barnett and Sydnee Richetto racked up RBI singles for the final score.

Ashley Foster picked up the win, allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings.