Lebanon splits Friday games in Griffin Classic

The Lady Devils bounced back later in the evening to spank Springfield 8-2.

Against Waverly, Lebanon went up 2-1 on a fourth-inning wild pitch.

Carlie Fox allowed two runs on five hits in four innings for Lebanon, which had a hit apiece from Morgan Jones and Casey Fox.

Against Springfield, Briana Nagelhout doubled home a first-inning run for the Lady Devils, who broke the game open with four scores in the fourth led by RBI by Jones, Casey Fox and Kyleigh Burton.

Nagelhout, Madi Kimble and Bailey Lasater each had two hits.