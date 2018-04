Hannah Alexander drove in Friendship’s run for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. But the Lady Commanders could take no more advantage of seven hits, including three by Brooke Jones and two by Alexander against Chloe Winters, who struck out seven.

Kyleigh Pitzer gave up a run in the third inning and finished with seven strikeouts in four frames. Kennedy West threw the final two frames and took the loss, whiffing two. The pair allowed five hits.