Stokes, K. Richetto lead Lady Wildcats past Station Camp

Richetto drove in her three on a first-inning homer over the wall in left-center field for a 3-0 lead.

Stokes made it 5-0 in the third on a hard grounder up the middle to score Richetto and Kenzie Meador.

A bases-loaded error allowed Station Camp to get on the board and a two-run double brought the Lady Bison within 5-3 in the fourth.

Wilson Central answered in the bottom of the fourth when Meador’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice brought in Gracie Hill, courtesy-running for Grayce Guethlein. Stokes dropped a single into center field to score Meador and Sydnee Richetto before Alaina Morris’ hot smash to second brought in Kaylee Richetto for a 9-3 Lady Wildcat lead.

Station Camp got its final run in the seventh but a double play limited the damage.

Kaylee Richetto pitched the full seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four.

She also had three hits while sister Sydnee, Stokes and Meador each managed two as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 12-12 for the season.

Central is scheduled to travel to Portland on Thursday.