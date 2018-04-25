Nagelhout leads Lebanon to 11-9 win at Portland

She drove in five runs on a solo homer in the third inning, a two-run double in a six-run fifth and a two-run blast in a three-run sixth. The left-hander also pitched three innings in relief of starter Carlie Fox and was awarded the win after Fox returned to the circle with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, during which Portland scored four times, to get the save as the Lady Devils remained atop District 9-AAA at 10-1 and 18-9 for the season.

Bailey Lasater banged out three of Lebanon’s 13 hits, including a solo home run for a 1-0 Lady Devil lead in the top of the second inning. Lasater also doubled and singled

Portland answered with three runs in the bottom of the third before Nagelhout brought Lebanon to within a run with her homer in the third. Portland got a single score in the third off Fox and another in the fourth off Nagelhout.

Lebanon took the lead with six runs in the top of the fifth. Casey Fox, who finished with three singles and Brizeida Chavez each had an RBI single and Kyleigh Burton, who supplied two singles, banged out a two-run single.

The Lady Devils got three more in the sixth which proved to be the winners, with Nagelhout driving in two on her second homer.

Madi Kimble also singled.

Both teams finished with 13 hits.

Lebanon is scheduled to play host to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Thursday following a 4:30 junior-varsity game. The Lady Bears handed the Lady Devils their only district loss earlier this month.

Second baseman Anna Bennett is not expected to be in Lebanon’s lineup against Mt. Juliet due to a knee injury. Coach Jody Atwood said she is scheduled to see her doctor Thursday.

McCormick’s four RBI lift Lady Commanders

Sydney McCormick drove in four runs Wednesday to power Friendship Christian to an 11-8 defeat of visiting Davidson Academy.

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. They scored six times in the fifth to break open a 5-4 edge.

Kennedy West pitched five innings and Kyleigh Pitzer two as they combined for six strikeouts.

Davidson outhit Friendship in hits 16-15.