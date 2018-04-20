Thursday LGSA results

8-UNDER

Journey’s 8, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 4

Marlie Beaty tripled for Journey’s while Emma Kate Hunter doubled. Kymree Ferguson and Molly Followill each singled twice and Madelyn Kemp, Adollyne Lalka-Hill, Aryanna McCarver and Alivia Weir once apiece.

Waverly Head doubled as she, Neely Greer, Payln Stephens and McKenzie Jo Thompson each singled twice and Emma Broomfield once for Ryan Stephens.

Holt Plumbing 10, CedarStone 9

Ja’myah Jackson doubled twice and Alyvia Barnabi, Cassi Hayes and Tatum Woodson once each for Holt. Lexi Simpson singled twice and Emma Kellow once as both doubled. Kloe Kamm singled three times and Ja’ziyah Jackson and Ailee Weitzel once apiece.

Cami Dockins singled twice and doubled for CedarStone. Bella Bornot, Hadley Hays and Makenna Lee each singled three times, Harper Haskins twice and Halle Bond, Ella Byrnes, Addison Haston, Carlie Maynard and Robby Noel once apiece.

Drip Dry Plumbing 10, Spiral System 9

Anniston Smith doubled twice and singled for Drip Dry while Dailey Rae Hight had two singles and a double. Nataliyah Dowell and Labreion Kirkendoll each singled three times and Amelia Friedhof, Kyleeyah Jennings and Jadan Warmath twice apiece.

Kassie Martel tripled and singled for Spiral System. Raelynn Ashley singled twice and Addison Lattimore and Delaney Vaughn twice each as they and Avalyn Broach doubled. Olivia Fry singled three times and Kyleena Blades, Ealyn Burton and Madelyn Patton once each.

6-UNDER

Hawk Specialty 3, Music City Trailer 2

Harper Hall, Jada James and Essie Mae Shehane homered for Hawk while Paisleigh Guy doubled and Airyn Harris singled.

Ellison Smith homered for Music City while Aubrey Smith singled twice and Adi Reece Davis, Courtney Haley, Crimson Hicks, Alivia Lattimore, Morgan McCauley, Rylee Stanley and Anna Tyree once each.

PEE WEE

Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting vs. Smile Gallery

Vivian Borton, Emmalee Bringhurst, Miracle Hastings, Mildred Holeton, Noa Lovelace, Payton McGray, Hillary Rickaway, Aleeyah Rummell and Haiden Schultz each singled twice for Straight Shot.

Brooklyn Buchanan, Emma Byrnes, Pyper Davis, Claire Langford, Gracie Patton, Tanna Satchell, Adelyn Seay, Brylee Sellars and Aubrie Wright each singled twice for Smile Gallery.