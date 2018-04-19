Gallatin walks off with 4-3 win over Central

Kemiah Michel’s RBI single brought the Lady Wave into a 3-3 tie and, following an error, A’Nma Boone ended the game with an RBI single up the middle as Central slipped to 11-11 for the season.

Central snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth. Catcher Grayce Guethlein doubled to right field and, after a sacrifice bunt by Shelby Moore, her courtesy runner, Maddie Michaelson, came home on a Sydnee Richetto sacrifice fly. Kenzie Meador followed with a triple but was left stranded with the Lady Wildcats up 3-2.

Michel doubled in the Gallatin third and scored on Haley Barnes’ two-out single to bring the Lady Wave into a 2-2 tie.

Richetto tripled to open the Central third and scored on Meador’s single to left to put the Lady Wildcats up 2-1.

Pitcher Sydney Link singled in the Gallatin second and scored on Trenidy Walker’s double.

Meador singled with one out in the Central first, stole second and third and scored on an error for a 1-0 Lady Wildcat lead.

Kaylee Richetto took the loss despite eight strikeouts.

Meador managed three hits and Kinsley Blackfox two against Link, who struck out seven.

The teams will hook up again Friday at WCHS in a rematch.