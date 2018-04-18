Watertown run rules Gordonsville 12-2

The Tigerettes scored twice in the first inning, blew the game open with seven in the third and made the margin double digits with three in the fourth as Watertown totaled 13 hits.

McKenna George had three of Watertown’s hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. Leadoff batter Abby Cooper also collected three hits, one of which was a double. Alicia House doubled as she and Ashlea Dickens each drove in two scores.

House scattered nine hits over five innings in the circle with a walk and two strikeouts.

Watertown will return to its new district on Thursday with a 5 p.m. game at Macon County.