Lady Devils maintain 9-AAA lead with win over Portland

The Lady Panthers led 1-0 in the second inning off Carlie Fox, who held them to four hits and four walks in seven innings as Lebanon improved to 16-9 for the season and atop District 9-AAA at 8-1.

Lebanon tied the score in the third inning and took the lead with two in the fifth. The latter run scored on Kyleigh Burton’s RBI fielder’s choice.

The Lady Devils broke the game open with three in the sixth. Aaryn Grace Lester had the big blow, a two-run double with the bases loaded. Madi Kimble’s fielder’s choice knocked in the other tally.

Morgan Jones doubled while Burton, Casey Fox, Brizeida Chavez and Addie Grace Porter singled to round out the Lady Devils’ six-hit parade.

Lebanon will play host to Station Camp at 6 p.m. Thursday following the 4:30 junior-varsity game.