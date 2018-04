Faccadio homered with two teammates on base in the third inning, singled in the fourth and doubled in the fifth.

Tyffany Cargile launched the Lady Bears with a two-run homer in the first inning.

Mt. Juliet poured five runs across the plate in the fifth inning with Faccadio, Cargile and Kaileigh Billington driving in the scores.

The Lady Bears banged out 12 hits, led by Faccdio’s three. Cargile, Billington and Makayla Draper also produced multiple hits.