Sydnee slam caps Lady ‘Cats’ eight-run comeback

But Wilson Central freshman Sydnee Richetto made that irrelevant when she began the bottom of the seventh inning with a single and ended it with a walk-off grand slam to launch the Lady Wildcats past their arch-rival 10-6.

The Lady Bears led 6-2 when Richetto grounded a single to deep shortstop. She scored on Kenzie Meador’s triple. Kaylee Richetto singled her sister home but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Morgan Stokes began a new rally with a single. Singles by Alaina Morris and Julia Barnett filled the bases. Singles by Grayce Guethlein and Kinsley Blackfox tied the score and left the bases loaded.

Following a popup for the second out, Sydnee Richetto slammed the Lady Bears with her blast over the center-field wall.

Cassidy Davis pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win, allowing a run on three hits. Alyssa Costley pitched the full 6 2/3 innings for the loss.

The Lady Bears began building their lead in the third inning when singles by Camryn Cernuto and Molly Back sandwiched a sacrifice bunt by Savannah Cole for a 1-0 lead.

Singles by Moore, Sydnee Richetto and Meador filled the bases with Lady Wildcats in the fifth before Kaylee Richetto’s sacrifice fly to center field sent Moore home with the tying run.

Lexi Stafford singled in the Mt. Juliet sixth. Gabby Faccadio was hit by a pitch and Tyffany Cargile reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Costley’s single to center broke the tie. Makayla Draper’s fielder’s choice plated Faccadio with Cargile out at third.

Cernuto walked to re-fill the bases for Cole, whose single to left scored Costley and Draper for a 5-1 lead. Davis came on for starter Ashley Foster and induced a 3-6 double play to end the threat.

Central got one run back in the bottom of the sixth when Morris singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Barnett’s dropped fly ball.

Mt. Juliet got that score back in the top of the seventh when Kayleigh Billington singled and, following a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch, scored on Cargile’s infield bloop single.

The Lady Wildcats will carry an 11-10 record into Thursday’s game at Gallatin.