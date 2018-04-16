Central spins double shutout in Raptors Classic

Saturday’s action was canceled due to rain.

Senior Ashley Foster pitched a four-inning shutout against Franklin, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three.

The Lady Wildcats scored all their runs in the top of the second inning. Alaina Morris reached on an error and moved to third on Julia Barnett’s double to left field. Kinsley Blackfox’s fly to right is misplayed for an error to score Morris. Shelby Moore’s groundout to second scored Barnett before Sydnee Richetto’s liner to left plated Blackfox.

Sisters Sydnee and Kaylee Richetto each racked up two hits.

Freshman Kassidy Davis held the Lady Knights to one single and a walk while striking out three in the four-inning game.

Three Lady Wildcats scored in the first inning, six in the second and five in the fourth as they collected 13 hits in climbing to 10-10 for the season. Blackfox, Sydnee Richetto and Morgan Stokes each had two hits as 10 Lady ‘Cats had at least one hit.

Wilson Central’s scheduled District 9-AAA home game with Gallatin has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. The junior varsity will play at 4:30. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to play host to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.