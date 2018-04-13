Pikeville edges Phoenix 5-4, 3-2

In the opening inning Jordan Gentry reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and then Lee Collier reached on a fielder’s choice, throwing Gentry out at second. Raymond then reached on another error by Cumberland ad advanced to second on the play but Collier was thrown out taking third. Kelly’s RBI single to center field drove in Raymond to put the Bears on the board, 1-0.

The Phoenix (28-15, 6-10 Mid-South) tacked on two runs in the top of the third and Tyra Graham started the lineup off with a single up the middle. Imani Torregano reached on a throwing error by the shortstop and took second and then Graham moved to third. Kayley Caplinger’s two-RBI singled through the left side plated Graham and Torregano for a 2-1 edge.

Cumberland held off Pikeville in the bottom inning allowing no hits, and Morgan Arndt struck out one. Kayala Hoppenjans singled down the right field line in the fourth inning and Paola Del Valle’s sac bunt moved Hoppenjans to scoring position. Taylor Woodring’s ground out helped Hoppenjans take third and Graham’s single to left field drove in Hoppenjans for a 3-1 lead.

A four-run fifth inning put Pikeville ahead for good, with Emme Baker single through the right side to start the inning. Gentry’s single to right field advanced Baker to second and Collier’s single through the left side helped score Barker. Raymond then doubled up the middle and advanced to third, Collier scored and Gentry took home on a throwing error for a 4-3 Pikeville advantage. Chandler Kelly’s single down the left line was all the Bears needed to drive in Raymond to tack on one more run, 5-3.

The Phoenix recorded one more run in the seventh as Torregano singled up the middle and then stole second. Caplinger’s ground out moved Torregano to third and Brigid Antonelli’s single up the middle scored in Torregano for the final run of the game, dropping a 5-4 decision to the Bears.

Antonelli went 3-for-4 at the plate and Torregano added two runs and two hits for the squad. Arndt took the loss, pitching four-plus innings and allowing five runs, one earned and eight hits. Alexa Snyder pitched one-plus inning, allowing two hits and no runs.

Gentry started the Bears off with a solo homer in the first inning and Collier then reached on a fielding error. Raymond’s RBI double to left center brought home Collier. Kelly grounded out to first base unassisted and Raymond moved to third. Claypoole drew a walk and then stole second and White’s ground out to third base plated Raymond for an early 3-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth the Phoenix put one on the board as Torregano singled through the left side and then stole second. Antonelli’s single up the middle moved Torregano to third and Hegre’s sac fly center field drove in Torregano to pull CU within two, 3-1.

Woodring then singled up the middle with two outs in the fifth and Graham reached on a fielding error but Woodring came home for a 3-2 deficit.

Woodring recorded two hits and one run and Torregano added one hit and one run for the Phoenix. Caplinger took the loss, allowing two hits, three runs, two earned in three innings of work. Kaitlin Kralj pitched three innings for the squad as well, allowing one hit and no runs.

Cumberland will return to play Saturday against the University of Pikeville for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. CDT.