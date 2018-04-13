Friendship falls to Hoover, Greenbrier at Raptor Classic

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Hoover scored five times in the bottom half and two in the second. Friendship countered with two in the third.

Sydney McCormick drove in all three Friendship runs as she and Kennedy West each had two of the Lady Commanders’ five hits in a game called in the fourth inning.

Kyleigh Pitzer pitched three innings for Friendship, striking out four.

The Lady Commanders outhit Hoover 5-4, but committed three errors to the Lady Buccaneers’ none.

Afterward, Friendship was victimized by a walk-off home run by Greenbrier as the Lady Bobcats scored four in the bottom of the fifth for a 6-5 win.

The Lady Commanders overcame a 2-0 deficit with a run in the third and four in the fourth.

Cameron Burton drove in two Friendship runs on as many hits as the Lady Commanders collected seven hits.

Kennedy West pitched the full 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hilts.

Both defenses struggled as Friendship committed five errors and Greenbrier four.