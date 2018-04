Carroll-Oakland scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth inning. Tuckers Crossroads countered with a tying run in the top of the fourth.

Jaina Drennon led the Lady Hornets with two hits while Callie Buhler and Aly Dickerson had one each.

Dickerson allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked none in the circle. All of Carroll-Oakland’s runs were unearned as Tuckers Crossroads committed four innings.

TXR will travel to Hartsville on Friday for a 5 p.m. game against Satterfield.