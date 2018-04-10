Lasater drives in five to lift Lebanon to 16-13 win

Lasater homered over the fence in the second inning and drilled a pair of two-run doubles.

The Lady Devils, who led 3-0 early, had to dig out of a 7-3 hole after two innings. They scored in every inning but the sixth, ultimately breaking a 13-13 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh as they improved to 13-8 for the season and 5-0 in District 9-AAA.

Brianna Nagelhout drove in four runs on three singles and a double while Brizeida Chavez contributed two singles and a two-run double. Carlie Fox, the starting pitcher, had a two-run single and Aaryn Grace Lester an RBI single. Madi Kimble, Addie Grace Porter and Morgan Jones singled to round out Lebanon’s 15-hit attack.

Addison Fuller pitched the final five innings in relief of Fox and picked up the win. The pair allowed 15 hits.

Lebanon will travel to Wilson Central on Thursday. The junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at around 6.