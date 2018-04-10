Homers help Phoenix sweep No. 11 Lindsey Wilson

Cumberland (28-13, 6-8 Mid-South) defeated Lindsey Wilson for the first time in the regular season since re-joining the Mid-South Conference in 2012-13, snapping a 20-game losing streak to the Blue Raiders. The Phoenix are 3-3 versus LWC in the conference tournament over the last five seasons.

Lindsey Wilson (29-8, 9-3 Mid-South) plated two runs in the opening inning with error playing in the Blue Raiders favor. Callum Pilgrim reached on an error and then Alaeni Ray singled through the left side. Kalli Harris’ sac bunt advanced both runners to scoring position. Sydney Fourman’s two RBI single to right field drove in both runners for a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the inning Graham drew a walk and then Imani Torregano reached on a bunt single. Antonelli’s three-run homer to right center put the Phoenix ahead, 3-2. Tawnee Hegre then grounded to the first baseman for the second out in the inning. Miles’ solo homer to right field gave Cumberland a 5-2 lead at the end of the first.

Graham singled through the left side to start the lineup off in the second inning and Torregano once again reached on a bunt single. Kayley Caplinger reached on an error by the second baseman to load the bases for the Phoenix. Antonelli reached on a fielder’s choice and Graham scored on the play. Hegree grounded out to the catcher and both runners advanced to second and third. Miles’ two RBI single up the middle drove in Antonelli and Caplinger for an 8-2 lead.

In the top of the third Pilgrim doubled to center field and Ray singled through the right side. With runners at first and third and one out, Fourman reached on a fielder’s choice and Ray was thrown out at second but Pilgrim scored.

Cumberland added two more in the third inning as Taylor Woodring singled up the middle and stole second. Graham then singled to center field and advanced to second on the throw and Woodring scored home. Torregano grounded out to the pitcher on a sac bunt moving Graham to third base. Caplinger’s RBI single to left field plated Graham for a 10-3 advantage.

Lindsey Wilson tried to make a comeback late in the seventh inning scoring four runs to pull within three. Fourman started the scoring off with a homer down the right field line, her ninth of the season. Amber Hancock then singled up the middle and Cassie Matlock and Lyrics Houston both flew out to right and left field for two outs in the inning.

Kelsie Cornelius then singled through the right side advancing Hancock to second, and Cassie Kooker’s double to right field drove in Hancock. Pilgrim’s two RBI double to left field pulled Lindsey Wilson within three, 10-7. Ray’s ground out to the pitcher for the third out in the inning.

Graham collected three runs, two hits and one RBI and Antonelli added two runs, one hit and four RBIs. Miles went 3-for-4 at the plate with one run scored and three RBIs.

Morgan Arndt picked up the win, allowing seven run, six earned, on 13 hits and striking out one.

In the second contest of the day Graham hit a solo homer to left field in the first inning to put the Phoenix ahead early, 1-0. In the third inning Woodring singled through the left side and Graham was hit by a pitch for runners at first and second. Torregano reached on a bunt to load the bases for the squad. Caplinger lined out to the right fielder and on the throw Woodring, scored. Antonelli’s sac bunt advanced Torregano to second and Graham scored. Hegre’s RBI single through the left side drove in the final run of the inning for a 4-0 lead.

Cumberland tacked on one more run in the sixth inning with an RBI double by Woodring to left field. Lindsey Wilson’s Pilgrim homered to left center to score their only run of the game, dropping a 5-1 decision.

Graham registered one hit, two runs and one RBI while Woodring recorded two hits, one run and one RBI. Kayley Caplinger allowed five hits, one run and struck out five picking up her 12th win of the season.

The Phoenix will travel to the University of Pikeville on Friday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.