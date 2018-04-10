Friendship drops 4-2 decision at DCA

The Lady Wildcats went up 3-1 in the fourth and added an insurance score in the fifth. The Lady Commanders countered with a tally in the top of the sixth.

Alex Behnke allowed nine hits to Friendship while striking out 10 in a seven-inning complete game.

Kyleigh Pitzer also punched out 10, but in only five innings before Kennedy West worked the sixth. The pair allowed six hits.

Kersee Worden drove in three DCA runs while Sydney McCormick and Elizabeth Miller had Friendship’s RBI.

Brooke Jones had three hits and Joy Osipchuk two for Friendship. Elizabeth Stroud had a pair of hits for DCA.