The Lady Cougars scored in the first, third and sixth innings while holding Friendship to a third-inning tally.

Winters allowed five hits while striking out five in a seven-inning complete game.

Lauren King had two hits as she and Aubrey Barnhart each drove in two runs.

Kennedy West took the loss for Friendship, pitching five innings and striking out five. Kyleigh Pitzer pitched the final two frames. The pair surrendered six hits.

Sydney McCornick collected two of Friendship’s hits.