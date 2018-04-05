Bennett, Nagelhout lead Lebanon’s 5-4 win over Beech

Bennett doubled deep to center field in the third and scored on Briana Nagelhout’s sacrifice fly. Morgan Jones followed with an RBI double.

Nagelhout finished with three runs batted in as she homered over the center-field fence with a runner aboard in the fourth. Earlier in the inning, Bennett hit a sacrifice fly.

Addison Fuller worked around Beech’s 13-hit attack by striking out five and walking no one, surviving the Lady Buccaneers’ three-run fifth and one-run uprising in the seventh as the visitors filled the bases with one out.

Lebanon finished with nine hits as the Lady Devils improved to 11-8 for the season and 3-0 in District 9-AAA.

Addie Grace Porter doubled as she, Nagelhout, Brizeida Chavez, Bailey Lasater and Casey Fox singled.

Lebanon will return to district action at 4 p.m. Monday at Station Camp, with the junior varsity to follow.