Tigerettes dial up 12-0 no-hit triumph over York — Friendship, Clarksville Academy split pair

The Tigerettes had just four hits as York committed 10 errors in the five-inning game.

Alicia House pitched three innings and Zoe Baskin the final two of a combined no-hitter.

Emma Edwards homered while Aaron Cherry and Ashlea Dickens doubled.

Friendship, Clarksville Academy split pair

Friendship Christian split a Middle Region District 2-A double header with visiting Clarksville Academy on Tuesday.

The Lady Commanders came away with a 7-3 win in the nightcap after the Lady Cougars broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning of a 5-3 win in the opener.

Friendship, the visiting team in the second game, jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Brooke Jones drove in two Friendship runs on two hits. Hannah Alexander had three hits and Sydney McCormick two as the Lady Commanders outhit Clarksville Academy 10-3.

Kyleigh Pitzer pitched six innings for Friendship, striking out four.

Clarksville Academy scored five times in the top of the seventh of the opener before the Lady Commanders countered with three in the bottom half.

Kennedy West drove in two of the Friendship runs. She also pitched the full seven innings, striking out eight.

Clarksville Academy outhit Friendship 9-6.