Phoenix bats quiet in doubleheader loss

In the top of the first Imani Torregano singled down the left field line and Kayley Caplinger’s single to right center moved Torregano to scoring position. Brigid Antonelli popped up to the third baseman for the second out in the inning. Tawnee Hegre’s single down the right field line scored home Torregano for the first run of the game.

The RedHawks responded with a run in the bottom of the first as Taylor Ferguson drew a walk and Taylor Mitchell reached on a fielder’s choice, and Ferguson was thrown out at second.

Taylor Hurford’s double to left field scored home Mitchell to tie the game at one.

In the bottom of the second Caiti Porter singled to left field and Raegan Hannah’s sac bunt moved Porter to second. Addie Baird’s singled through the left side plated Porter for a 2-1 victory.

Hegre added two hits and one run in the opener and three other Phoenix players recorded one hit apiece.

Caplinger took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out four. Alexa Snyder pitched one inning, allowing two hits and no runs.

Mitchell finished the game with one run and two hits and Porter collected one run and two hits as well.

Baylee Mellott picked up her eighth win of the season, allowing one run on five hits, in a complete game.

A two-run first inning for the Phoenix put them ahead early, as Tyra Graham singled up the middle to start the lineup off and Torregano then reached on an infield bunt and advanced to second on the throw moving Graham to third.

Caplinger’s double to right field drove in Torregano and Graham for the 2-0 advantage.

Martin Methodist tacked on two runs in the third inning to tie the game at two. Hurford singled through the left side and Leisha Yamauchi singled up the middle moving Hurford to second.

Porter then drew a walk to load the bases for the RedHawks. Mackenzie McMahan’s doule to right field brought home Yamauchi and McFarlan to tie the game.

Hurford’s sac fly in the bottom of the fourth put MMC ahead 3-2, scoring home Ivy Kane on the play.

Graham tallied two hits and two runs and Torregano recorded two hits and one run for the squad.

Cumberland will return home for a two-game series on Thursday against Georgetown College beginning at 2 p.m. and a doubleheader against the Tigers on Friday starting at noon.