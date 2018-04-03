Barnett draws walk-off walk as Lady Wildcats win wild one 15-14

With the Lady Wildcats trailing 14-11 entering their final at-bat, Kinsley Blackfox led off with a double to left field before Shelby Moore reached on an error to put runners on the corners. Both scored on Sydnee Richetto’s triple to center field. Walks to Kenzie Meador and Morgan Stokes loaded the bases. Alaina Morris’ ground single scored Richetto with the tying run before Barnett walked on four pitches to force in Meador as Central improved to 7-8 for the season.

Kassidy Davis came on to relieve Ashley Foster with no outs and a run in in the top of the seventh and picked up the win as Wilson Central outhit Portland 1-14.

Barnett’s walk was her sixth RBI of the night. She began her onslaught with a three-run homer in the fourth inning after Kaylee Richetto went deep with one on as Central took a 5-2 lead. In the fifth, she doubled to center to drive in two for a 7-7 tie and later scored the go-ahead run on an error off a Grayce Guethlein single.

Kaylee Richetto racked up three RBI on as man hits. In addition to her home run, she singled home a score in the sixth to put Central up 10-9. Stokes followed with an RBI single. Earlier in the inning, Moore tripled and scored when she beat the throw home on Meador’s grounder to shortstop.

Stokes, Morris, Blackfox and Moore each had two hits.

Amazingly, the whole game wasn’t a slugfest. The Lady Panthers took a 2-0 first-inning lead on a single and two doubles off starter Kaylee Richetto.

The score stayed 2-0 until the Central fourth.

Portland came back with four hits, capped by a home run, for a 7-5 Lady Panther lead in the top of the fifth.

After Central reclaimed the lead 8-7 in the bottom of the fifth, Foster came on to replace Kaylee Richetto in the circle. Two singles, a groundout and an error put Portland back in front 9-8.