Lady Commanders win three straight at home

The Lady Wildcats jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Friendship answered with two in the first and one in the second. The Lady Commanders broke the game open in the fourth with five runs.

Allyson Stallworth led the Lady Commanders with three RBI on a double and single while Cloe Smith tripled. Kristen Smith drove in a run on a double and single while Deshea Oakley had a hit and an RBI. Kennedy Scharfman knocked in two runs and Frankie McDaniel one.

Kristen Smith struck out four from the circle as the Lady Commanders climbed to 4-3 for the season.

Friendship held off visiting Carroll-Oakland 7-6 Monday.

The Lady Eagles took a 5-3 lead into the third inning before Friendship scored five times in the bottom of the inning.

Scharfman drove in three runs and Cloe Smith two on two hits each. Oakley had a hit and an RBI. Stallworth, Gabby Lowe and Landry West each had a hit.

Kristen Smith struck out seven and got the win.

Friendship outscored visiting Smith County 16-7 last Friday.

The Lady Owls took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Friendship took control with eight in the bottom half.

Cloe Smith began the onslaught with a leadoff home run as she and Oakley each drove in four runs on three hits. Scharfman knocked in two scores as she, Oakley and West doubled. McDaniel also drove in four runs as she, Stallworth and Cloe Smith tripled. Emily Richerson racked up two RBI on two hits.

Oakley picked up the win in the circle.