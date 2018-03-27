Herrin, Southside shut out TXR

The Lady Saints scored six times in the fourth inning thanks to singles by Camryn Langley and Sarah Kizer and a homer by Taelor Chang, who had two hits. Mackenzie McDonald went deep in the third.

Herrin allowed one hit on four innings while striking out seven.

Earlier this month, Southside defeated Watertown 10-3. A two-run single by Abby Hall in the fourth inning erased a 3-2 Tigerette edge. The Lady Saints scored eight times in the fourth as Langley and McDonald homered and Lily Beth Waddle doubled. McDonald also went yard in the second inning.

Gala Holbrooks singled in a first-inning Watertown run. Sydney Murrell went 2-for-3 for the Tigerettes.

Southside also has a 22-9 win over Winfree Bryant to its credit from earlier this month.