Lady Wildcats win 3 of 4 in Warrior Classic

SATURDAY

Wilson Central 20, Pope John Paul II 3

Kaylee Richetto got the Lady Wildcats started with a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the first inning, followed by a back-to-back blast by Morgan Stokes.

Alaina Morris stole home before Grayce Guethlein scored Kinsley Blackfox. An overthrow to third sent Guethlein home for a 6-0 lead.

Sydnee Richetto lined an RBI single up the middle for a 7-0 lead.

Natalie Yabrough’s two-run homer put PJPII on the board in the top of the second inning before Shelby Moore counters for Central with a bases-loaded suicide squeeze in the bottom of the inning. Julia Barnett then draws a walk with the bases still full. Sydnee Richetto’s infield single to shortstop made it 10-2 before Kenzie Meador lined a two-run single to right. Stokes and Morris drew more bases-filled walks to make it 14-2 before Blackfox doubled to left to score two more. Guethlein reached on a two-run error before Moore reached on another run-scoring miscue. Barnett’s single to left made it 20-2.

Kassidy Davis pitched three innings for the win.

Guethlein finished with four RBI while Stokes and Kaylee Richetto each had two.

Lawrence County (Ala.) 3, Wilson Central 1

Playing in a steady rain, Central scored first the Richetto sisters singled in the bottom of the first.

Lawrence County scored all its runs in the sixth on three singles and an error.

Central left two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth as the Lady Wildcats exited the day 6-6 for the season.

FRIDAY

Wilson Central 9, Florence (Ala.) 6

Stokes drove in four runs on three hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. She followed Kaylee Richetto’s RBI double in the third with an RBI two-bagger.

Lauren Howard hit a two-run single and More a run-scoring single for a -0 lead.

Stokes doubled to left to score Meador for an 8-0 lead in the fifth. Davis’ groundout scored Stokes.

Florence rallied in the top of the fifth, closing the gap to 9-6 before Kaylee Richetto stopped the uprising as the time limit expired.

Wilson Central 3, Milan 2

Stokes’ liner scored Meador to break a scoreless tie in the fourth. Morris’ groundout made it 2-0.

Milan cut the margin in half in the bottom of the fourth on two errors, a double and a walk.

Moore doubled to center to open the Central fifth and scored on Sydnee Richetto’s bunt single.

Milan scored in the bottom of the seventh on a single, two errors and a sacrifice before Davis finished off the Lady Bulldogs for the win.