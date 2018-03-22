Lester’s four RBI lead Lebanon past Gallatin

The sophomore went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in. She had a two-run double in a five-run second inning and a two-run triple in the fifth, both with two out. Leadoff batter Anna Bennett contributed to the second with a two-run homer and Brittany Harris an RBI double, the first of her two 2-baggers.

Morgan Jones singled twice and Madi Kimble, Brianna Nagelhout and Bailey Lasater once apiece for the Lady Devils, who improved to 5-4 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.

Carlie Fox pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Addison Fuller allowed one hit over the final three frames, fanning five and walking none, for the save.

Lebanon will travel to the Chattanooga suburb of Ooltewah for the Ooltewah Classic on Friday at the Summitt Softball Complex. The Lady Devils will face Knoxville Grace Christian at 5:30 p.m. CDT and Sale Creek at 7.