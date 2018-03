The teams traded a pair of runs in the first inning before the Lady Bears broke the tie with three scores in the third.

Kristen Smith drove in two Friendship runs and tripled while striking out three from the circle. Cloe Smith singled twice and scored while Kyndal Pitzer had the Lady Commanders’ other RBI. Frankie McDaniel and Gabby Lowe scored the other runs.

Friendship will play host to Smith County at 4:30 p.m. Friday.