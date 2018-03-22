CU rallies to earn split against Shawnee State

In the opening game of the day Brigid Antonelli walked with bases loaded bringing in the first run of the game and then Tawnee Hegre’s two RBI single up the middle scored home Kayley Caplinger and Imani Torregano.

Kayala Hoppenjans then reached on a fielder’s choice and Antonelli came home on the play and Shelby Phelps grounded out to the pitcher, but Hegre advanced home to put the Phoenix (21-4, 1-1 MSC) ahead early, 5-0.

In the top of the second inning, Caplinger’s solo homer gave Cumberland their final run of the day.

Katlyn Gleich’s two RBI homer to center field pulled Shawnee State within four and then a three-run fifth inning cut the Bears deficit to one, 6-5. Brown sac fly to right field plated one run and Kayla Koch’s sac fly to center field plated another. Tatam Wise then singled up the middle driving in Stacy Trenholm for a one run deficit.

Brown’s two-run homer to right center was all Shawnee State (13-5, 1-1) needed to secure the first game of the day, 7-6.

Caplinger recorded two runs, one hit and one RBI and Hegre added one run, one hit and two RBIs.

Alexa Snyder took the loss, pitching just one inning but allowing two runs, on one hit. Caplinger allowed five runs, on 10 hits and struck out four in five innings of work.

Michal Cunningham went 2-for-3 with three runs and Gleich collected two runs, three hits and two RBIs for the Bears. McKenzie Whittaker picked up the win, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out two in six innings. Wise picked up a save, pitching the final inning, allowing no runs and no hits.

Koch homered in the second inning of the second game to give the Bears a 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth Cumberland scored one run, off an RBI double by Courtney Miles to center field to tie the game.

Shawnee State responded in the bottom of the inning with a single by Koch to left field and Trenholm flied out to left field driving in a run to take a 3-1 lead.

Caplinger’s single through the left side plated Graham in the sixth inning and Miles then drew a walk with bases loaded to even the score at three and Paola Del Valle then walked to score in another run for a 4-3 Phoenix lead.

Cumberland did not allow the Bears to score another run for the rest of the game, and Caplinger’s single up the middle in the sixth brought home Graham.

Errors did not play in the Bears favor, as Graham reached on an error and Del Valle scored on the play. Toregano’s single down the left line plated Taylor Woodring and Caplinger’s two RBI single to right field secured a 9-3 victory for the Phoenix.

Caplinger collected one run, three hits and four RBIs and Graham added three runs and two hits.

Morgan Arndt pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, three runs, one earned and striking out four.

Cumberland will take on Shawnee State Friday for a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.